ELK GROVE, Calif. -- Joey Reynaga came prepared, wearing a respirator to protect himself from the nasty air at Elk Grove High School.

"I sort of have breathing problems, kind of. It kind of affects how I breathe. I have been coughing a little bit," said Reynaga.

And Reynaga was not alone. ABC10 saw many students covered up with masks, like Tess McCain.

"I honestly just want everyone to be safe. And, if they think closing the schools is the best option then I think they should do it," said McCain.

"Do you see kids coughing and that kind of thing? Yeah, they're just covering their face with their hands. But you have the mask? Yeah," said freshman student Robele Ararsa.

The Elk Grove Unified School District announced the closure of all its school sites for Friday.

Trish Morris has two kids who are sophomores here. Khalil Morris suffers from asthma.

"I felt like really sick struggling to breathe like kind of wheezing and stuff," said Khalil.

"I got and email and a phone call today to express that the school was closed down and I think it’s a smart thing to do," said Trish.

Nearly everyone ABC10 spoke to said the school should have been closed down days ago.

"Even [for] people who are not compromised, this is not a healthy air quality here. I think it's better for them to be home," said parent Shelynn Raygoza, parked in her car waiting to pick up her son outside the high school.

In fact, students will be home, not just tomorrow, but all next week. That's because it's Thanksgiving break.

