Elk Grove Unified announces students could be back in the classroom soon

The school district says that if Sacramento County turns orange by Nov. 3, Elk Grove Unified schools will begin a phased-in approach to reopen.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — As Sacramento moves ever closer to the state's coronavirus orange tier, Elk Grove Unified School District says it is planning to return to in-person learning.

Classrooms in Elk Grove have been closed to on-campus learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district says reopening will happen in stages. If the county turns orange by Nov. 3, Pre-K to third graders will be back with partial in-person learning in as early as two weeks.

Other grade levels will take longer to transition, however. Here is how Elk Grove Unified is planning on bringing back students:

November 17, 2020: Pre-K-3rd and Jesse Baker School (includes all respective Special Education programs and services)

December 8, 2020: Grades 4th-6th (includes all self-contained Special Education programs and services from all grade levels, up to and including programs serving students who are age 22)

January 7, 2021: Secondary (grades 7th-12th)

If Sacramento County doesn't make the orange tier by Nov. 3, this plan will have to change, the district says.

Elk Grove students will have to continue with full distance learning until the break, then will proceed with a concurrent instructional model beginning Jan 4. This model would be partially in-person.

For parents and students who want to know what this model would entail, details will be provided in a presentation to the board, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, with the open session scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

In the meantime, parents should monitor their emails for more information.

“As health conditions permit, our partial in-person concurrent instructional model allows us to transition back to school with added flexibility to return, without disruption to student progress, to full distance learning should health conditions change," said Christopher R. Hoffman, School Superintendent for the Elk Grove Unified School District in a press release.