Elk Grove schools temporarily placed on lockdown after erroneous report of person with gun

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove High School and Markofer Elementary School were both temporarily placed on lockdown Friday due to police activity near Elk Grove Florin Road and Valley Oak Lane.

The lockdowns were initiated around 12:30 p.m. out of an abundance of caution to what officers were responding to, reports of a suspicious, possibly armed person in the area. In a tweet sent out at 12:40 p.m., Elk Grove police said all students and school staff were safe. Officers were asked to conduct a precautionary sweep of the high school campus. The lockdown was lifted around 12:50 p.m.

According to investigators, a student had allegedly used a stapler as a prop to act out a scene from a movie. The stapler was open, and the caller believed they saw a weapon, police said.

No criminal activity occurred and police say the incident is now in the hands of school administrators. The identity of the student was not released.

Police activity in the area of Elk Grove Florin and Valley Oak Lane. Out of an abundance of caution, Elk Grove High and Markofer Elementary have been placed on temporary lock down. We will update you as soon as we get more info. Follow here for any and all up to date information. pic.twitter.com/k9aBeTgCxp — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 21, 2021

