Person detained in Elk Grove shooting near Highway 99, police say

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, Elk Grove police said.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person was injured and another detained following following an early morning shooting in Elk Grove Wednesday.

According to Hannah Gray with the Elk Grove Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Lujan Drive and Kelsey Drive at about 12:45 a.m. on March 17. This is near Florin Road and near Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital in the shooting. Another person at the scene was detained by police.

The shooting is being treated as an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing. There are no other details available at this time.