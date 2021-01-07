Elk Grove school district's superintendent condemns 2 employees for displaying Confederate flag

Elk Grove Unified School District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman says hanging the flag is a "display of aggressive disrespect" towards students of color.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District superintendent is speaking out after two employees were placed on administrative leave when a parent reported them hanging a Confederate flag inside a district van.

Christopher Hoffman, district superintendent, said he wants to clarify that the district is not condoning the employees' actions.

"The display of the Confederate flag in or on any District property is a display of aggressive disrespect and disregard toward our students, families, staff, and community members who identify as Black/African American and is also in direct violation of district policy," the statement reads.

Joel Boyd, with the Elk Grove Parent Coalition, said that the incident was a step back from efforts to promise inclusion. Hoffman agreed with Boyd's assessment.

Monty Watkins, a parent of two students in the district, told ABC10 at the time that he found the flag hanging from an AC vent inside of a van's cabin.

"I'm not really trying to go around starting a bunch of crap because it took me a minute to think about it," Watkins said. "But they are around kids, and those vans are at the schools."

The school district released a statement at the time to confirm they found a small flag during the investigation. They said vehicles, like classrooms, must be safe spaces for both students and staff and that the Confederate flag is not tolerated.

