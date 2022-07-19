Elk Grove Unified teacher representing California in Mrs. American Pageant in Las Vegas

“I’ve been a teacher for 30 years, so the value and importance of education is in my DNA,” Johnson said. “My students were close in heart as I competed. One of the questions the judges asked me was, ‘If you could have any superhero power, what would it be?’ My answer was to be able to speak every language fluently so that I could speak to my students in their native language. Students in my class speak at least 10 different languages, and I would love to have the ability to converse with them without losing anything in translation. The moment I won the title, I thought about them and I hope they are inspired to pursue their biggest dreams regardless of obstacles or challenging circumstances. No matter how many times you fall short, keep trying.”