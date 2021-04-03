Elk Grove to open cooling center during upcoming heat wave

ELK GROVE, Calif. — With an Excessive Heat Watch already announced by the National Weather Service for later this week, one city is preparing to help its residents by opening cooling centers.
The city of Elk Grove and Cosumnes Community Services District announced in a press release it plans to open a cooling center in Elk Grove on Thursday and Friday, June 17 and 18, for those "who may lack shelter or adequate home cooling systems."
The Wackford Community Complex, 9014 Bruceville Road, will host the cooling center. It'll be open from noon - 8 p.m. both Thursday and Friday and offer seating, water, and air-conditioning. The center will not allow pets.
Visitors are being asked to wear face coverings if they plan to visit the center.
According to a tweet from the NWS Sacramento, highs are supposed to range from 100 degrees to 113 degrees in the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Foothills and the Delta on from Thursday to Saturday. Lows are supposed to be in the upper 60s to low 80s.
Everyone can take precautions during this time by: staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and helping the elderly, children and pets stay cool.
