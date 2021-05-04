Elk Grove Unified high schools celebrate graduating seniors with in-person ceremonies

Graduations for the school district are happening throughout the last full week of May 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been quite a year for high school seniors, learning throughout the 2020-21 school year in the midst of a pandemic.

But now, seniors from Elk Grove high schools are graduating, and they deserve all of the applause they can get. With 4,500 graduating seniors, the school district is still keen on doing in-person ceremonies, and as such, has made plans to accommodate graduates and their families while staying safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The Elk Grove Unified School District prepares two of its largest outdoor stadiums for unique in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021," the school district said in a news release.

Graduation ceremonies are being held at the Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School and Mark Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School, while Daylor High will have its ceremony at Sheldon High School

Performance Arts Center. Each graduating senior is allowed up to four guests at their ceremony.

With the large class sizes of Elk Grove high schools, each class will have split graduations. Most schools will have two ceremonies, while Franklin High will have three separate ceremonies set for May 26 at various times throughout the day.

Laguna Creek High, Cosumnes Oaks High, Valley High and Monterey Trail High had graduation ceremonies on Monday.

For those who missed the ceremony but still want to see their grad walk, recordings of any one of the graduation ceremonies scheduled this week are available for purchase for $20 at the Elk Grove Unified grad website.

EGUSD in-person graduations are now available for pre-order on Blu-ray & DVD: https://t.co/h48kgW0aF7



These Blu-rays & DVDs capture the in-person grad ceremonies, which are separate from the virtual ceremonies, available on YouTube.



Congratulations to the Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/r0rerxgbSh — Elk Grove Unified (@ElkGroveUnified) May 24, 2021

Several high schools will have their ceremonies on Tuesday at various times and in different venues in order to keep with COVID-19 precautions.

Here is when and where Tuesday's ceremonies will be held:

Elk Grove Charter:

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Cosumnes Oaks and Franklin High School Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School

Rio Cazadero High:

10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Cosumnes Oaks and Franklin High School Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School

Calvine High:

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Cosumnes Oaks and Franklin High School Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School

Las Flores:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Cosumnes Oaks and Franklin High School Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School

Florin High:

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Mark Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School

Pleasant Grove High:

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

8:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Mark Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School

Daylor High:

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Sheldon High School Performance Arts Center

Here is when and where Wednesday's ceremonies will be held:

Franklin High:

8:15 – 9:15 a.m.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

12:45 – 1:45 p.m.

Cosumnes Oaks and Franklin High School Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School

Elk Grove High:

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

8:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Mark Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School

Sheldon High:

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Mark Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School

“Thank you for stepping into this space and meeting every challenge put before you," Superintendent Christopher R. Hoffman said at a Class of 2021 virtual ceremony. "Your ability to navigate all that was put in front of you this year will serve you well in your next adventures…Today’s graduation is your commencement into adulthood and I am confident that you will continue to be the problem-solvers of tomorrow…Your integrity is seen and felt by many and is like no other.”

Full details on graduation times and locations can be found here.

