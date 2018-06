The Elk Grove Unified School District will start serving free lunches to children under the age of 18 starting June 11.

The lunches are part of a program offered throughout California.

No application or criteria is involved.

To find a location near you, text "food" to 877-877, call 2-1-1 or download the "Ca Meals for Kids" app.

Elk Grove Unified School District Summer Food Service Program schedule

© 2018 KXTV