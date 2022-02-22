Elk Grove to open warming centers as overnight temperatures drop

With colder overnight temperatures forecasted, the city of Elk Grove will open a warming center location for the unhoused population.

ELK GROVE, Calif — In preparation for the forecasted low overnight temperatures, the city of Elk Grove is planning to open a warming center for people who need a warm place to stay.

The Elk Grove warming centers will open from 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. from Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 24. The center will be at the Wackford Community Complex, 9014 Bruceville Road.

The warming center is open to adults 18 and older. Families with children will be referred to a motel voucher program through the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART).

Facial coverings will be required and pets are not permitted in the warming center.

In addition to the city of Elk Grove-operated warming center, Sacramento County will also be opening an overnight warming center. The warming center will be located at Capitol City SDA Church from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 26.

More information about the Sacramento County warming center can be found here.

