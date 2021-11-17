Elk Grove program will open overnight warming centers for unhoused community

City officials, Elk Grove HART and faith-based organizations worked together to create a program to provide overnight warming centers in winter months.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Various organizations in Elk Grove have been working together to create an Overnight Warming Location (OWL) Cooperative to provide warming centers this winter for the unhoused community.

City officials, Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) and faith-based organizations worked together to create this program. An OWL will open when weather conditions present a danger to people 18 and older who don't have shelter or adequate home heating.

The program will run from Dec. 1, through April 30, 2022.

The threshold for opening a warming location will replace existing county and state recommendation for opening similar facilities.

Sacramento County's threshold for opening a warming center are extreme cold or freeze warnings for three days combined with night temperatures at 32 degrees or lower.

