Elk Grove contract worker killed in Mendocino county crash while helping with storm cleanup

The family of 37-year-old Edgar Castillo says he was a hard working husband and father of five

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was killed Saturday in a crash in Mendocino County as he responded to assist in storm recovery efforts.

The family of 37-year-old Edgar Castillo said he was a hard working husband and a father of five.

"He was so proud to get up and go to work every day and know that he was taking care of us," said Leticia Ramirez, Castillo's wife. Castillo also leaves behind five children between the ages of five and 18.

Castillo was working for Mountain Enterprises, a subcontractor of PG&E. On his way to clear debris near the community of Manchester, he was killed when the boom truck he was driving crashed. A 24-year-old passenger was also badly hurt, but survived.

"It kind of feels like a blur," Ramirez said. "I'm OK one minute, and then it hits me, you know? It's pretty hard."

Ramirez said her husband loved to dance. She shared videos on Tik Tok of her late husband dancing while working around the house, one with the caption, "Just one of the reasons I love him."

In a GoFundMe post, family members wrote:

"Edgar had an infectious laughter, often the loudest in the room. That kind of laugh that comes deep from the belly and heart. He was quick to smile and quick to get up and dance. He is loved by his family and there aren’t words to express how much he will be missed."

A GoFundMe to support the family can be found HERE.

WATCH ALSO: