Last day to get Chick-fil-A in Elk Grove is Jan. 13 as store closes for remodel

Jan. 13 is the last day you can grab Chick-Fil-a in Elk Grove until the spring.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Chick-fil-A in Elk Grove is going to be temporarily closing until the spring.

However, Chick-fil-A says they're expecting to come back looking better than ever. The fast food eatery renowned for their chicken sandwiches is planning a big remodel in Elk Grove that'll feature the chain's newest design.

The announcement was made on the Chick-fil-A Elk Grove Marketplace Facebook page. Their last day of service until the remodel finishes will be Jan. 13. Future updates will be reflected on their Facebook page.

In response to an inquiry from ABC10, Chick-fil-A responded with the following statement.

"The Chick-fil-A Elk Grove Marketplace remodel will feature the chain's newest restaurant design, increased kitchen capacity and a new, more convenient space to serve guests. Our existing iPad order points are covered by canopies which include heaters and fans to ensure a safe environment for our guests and Team Members. The restaurant will be closed during the remodel period and will reopen in the Spring," Chick-fil-A said in an email to ABC10.

It remains unclear when in the spring the restaurant will reopen.

If you still need your Chick-fil-a fix and can't wait until the spring, you can still go to the chain's locations in Delta Shores and Arden Fair. For a full list of locations near Elk Grove, click HERE.

