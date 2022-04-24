Elk Grove's Chick-fil-A primed for springtime comeback

The eatery announced they'll be opening their doors again in May. The location had closed temporarily for a remodel.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Chick-fil-A in Elk Grove is expected to reopen its doors on May 3.

The popular fast food chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, closed its location along Bond Road near Highway 99 back in January. The closure was related to a new remodel that would highlight a new restaurant design, increase kitchen capacity and a "more convenient space to serve guests."

The plan was to reopen in the springtime, but the exact time wasn't known until recently.

In the meantime, the area has seen a new fried chicken staple move into the area across the street, Raising Cane's. It's located in the same shopping center as another major name in fast food, In n' Out Burger. Both sites tend to draw a crowd and Chick-fil-A certainly did as well.

With all three in close proximity and being favorites among locals, there could certainly be some busy periods, but, according to the City of Elk Grove, you shouldn't expect to see to many traffic issues related to their lines on the roadways.

Back in March, city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told ABC10 that there were no anticipated issues regarding their re-opening.

