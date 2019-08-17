ELK GROVE, Calif. — In an ironic twist, Elk Grove's Hot Summer Nights concert series was cancelled due to a legitimately hot summer night.

Citing "extreme heat" and an excessive heat warning, the City of Elk Grove cancelled the concert series scheduled for Friday evening.

In their social media post, the City said the equipment for the concert was at greater risk of damage due to the heat. The concert was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Despite the cancellation this week, the city says they'll see the community at the next show on August 23.

