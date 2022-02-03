Elk Grove's mayor reads to school children as part of Read Across America Day

Bobbie Singh-Allen can relate to early reading anxiety and helps young ones to overcome

Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen came to America from India as a child.

When she arrived, she had to learn to read and speak English, along with her native language.

Now, she's reading to a class of children at Sol Aureus College Preparatory Charter School in Sacramento as part of the school's Read Across America Day festivities, a day in which schools all over America welcome guest readers to their classrooms.

For her, the opportunity means so much.

"I remember sitting in a classroom feeling very isolated and intimidated because I was an immigrant to this country and reading out loud was so intimidating because I always second-guessed whether I was pronouncing the words correctly and if my flow was correct and so it just it was overwhelming," Singh-Allen said.

Not only did she overcome those roadblocks, she flourished. She began her legal studies at California State University, Sacramento and as fate would have it, reading became her first brush with politics through a task given to her by the late Sacramento mayor Joe Serna.

"He trusted me with a task to help create a literacy program called 'Mayor's Summer Reading Camp' and I’m so proud of the legacy of that reading program because every mayor says has adopted it," Singh-Allen said.

After she finished reading to school children, we had to ask what she's reading.

"I get hundreds of pages of staff or reading that I have to do to be prepared for city council meetings, but I’m hoping to do some leisure reading soon," Singh-Allen said.

