Elk Grove's new park solidifies community's 'sense of place' effort

The Preserve has been in development since 2007, and is now complete with playgrounds, ponds, new hiking trails and more.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — After about 14 years in the making, Elk Grove revealed The Preserve — a habitat restoration of wetlands, native grasslands, and preservation and expansion of the native oak forest — in early November.

Elk Grove has long wanted to break new ground on the historic District 56 park, but community events center manager Lana Yoshimura said lack of funding was to blame for the drawn-out process. However, a recent $3 million Land Water Conservation Fund Grant by California State Parks, allowed the city to finally move forward.

"We've had the concept plans to develop the 26-acre park, it's something the city's desired for a long time," Yoshimura said. "The conversation has been here since 2007 and our people are great at finding the funding necessary — which we did."

The Preserve also hosts two playgrounds at the park for kids ages 5 to 12, and a small one designed for infant children ages 2 to 5 years old.

"All over the city, our goal is to create a higher quality of community life," Yoshimura said. "People can come here to recreate, and the park goes from active to passive as you walk further down — a more serine and scenic scene."

The grand unveiling of The Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 6, included a green ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, along other local city officials and community leaders.

Do you see it? In case you missed today's amazing falcon fly-thru at the opening for the Preserve at District56, we captured some pretty cool shots! Thank you West Coast Falconry ! 📸: Dave Soto Productions Posted by City of Elk Grove - City Hall on Saturday, November 6, 2021

"The Preserve was specifically designed for passive recreation with a network of trails and spaces for walking, running and contemplation. The Pond is part of the local ecosystem to sustain wildlife," Singh-Allen said in a Facebook post. "Habitat areas and nesting boxes are on the site to encourage wildlife like burrowing owls and bats to return and flourish."

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10