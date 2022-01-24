Florida teenager dedicates 1-mile run to fallen Elk Grove officer

Officer Tyler Lenehan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

FLORIDA, USA — A Florida teenager ran three miles for fallen first responders Sunday night, with each mile dedicated to a different officer who recently died in the line of duty.

Elk Grove Officer Tyler Lenehan was among those that 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge honored. Cartledge dedicated his second mile of the night to him.

"Tonight, I'm running with the Blue Line Flag in his honor," Cartledge said in a Facebook video. "I'll be doing seven laps around the track at my school, which is equivalent to a mile, in his honor."

Cartledge did the run as part of "Running 4 Heroes," an organization raising awareness and funds for families of fallen law enforcement.

Lenehan was killed in a wrong-way crash by a suspected DUI driver on Jan. 21. He was a six-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department and had also worked with police departments in Citrus Heights and Galt. Prior to his life in law enforcement, he served in the United States Air Force for five years.

"It's just a very sad scene. I just hope that the whole department of Elk Grove can heal through the loss of their fallen officer. And just make sure you make the right decision on the road because it once again has made another first responder get their life taken too soon," Cartledge said at the end of his run.

