ELK GROVE, Calif. — “We've done about forty hopefully we can get through about 100 or so,” Brian Sanders Brake Masters Elk Grove Manager said.

Sanders spent his Saturday loading cars onto the lift, getting underneath them to etch license plates numbers, by hand, onto catalytic converters.

“When these guys are sliding up in there and see a number on these catalytic converters...hopefully, they slide out and go away,” Sanders said.

Brake Masters teamed up with the Elk Grove Police Department to put on the free etching event, due to the rise of catalytic converter thefts in the region and in Elk Grove.

“The local authorities have notified the recycle yards to let them know if they see any odd marks then they should contact the police department," Sanders said. "Then if we pair them up with a vehicle then we can prove that they have been stolen."

If a thief is under your car making a move on the catalytic converter, the etching might not stop them. But, Officer Jason Jimenez said the etching will certainly make it more difficult to sell.

“The etching allows us to connect the catalytic converter to the original owner," Officer Jimenez said. "It helps us with the criminal process and identity the owner and saying there was indeed a victim."

Anyone who missed the Saturday event can still head to Brake Masters to get etching done for free. It may be best to give them a call before you go to check on wait times. Address: 8456 Elk Grove Blvd. Phone:916-714-8585

