Galt officer dies from injuries following car crash

Officer Harminder Grewal passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, after a head-on crash with another car.

GALT, Calif. — Galt Police Department Officer Harminder Grewal has died following injuries he sustained in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Grewal and his partner Officer Kapri Herrera were involved in a crash with another car while on their way to help in Caldor Fire.

In the most recent update from the Galt Police Department, Officer Herrera was still in the ICU and in critical, but stable condition.

"Officer Grewal took pride in serving his community and his work ethic was contagious to all who worked with him. His service to our community will never be forgotten," a press release from Galt police said.

Grewal, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the Galt Police Department, leaves behind "a mother, father, brother and a countless number of family, friends, and loved ones."

The Galt Police Department said in its press release Officer Grewal’s procession is tentatively scheduled to leave Kaiser South at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, pass through Elk Grove on southbound Hwy 99. and travel to Lodi.

Earlier in the week, ABC10 spoke to Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer, who said the crash was a matter of being at the wrong place at the wrong time and was a heartbreaking incident.

"Our officers are not just the police, our community is a family and a lot of our citizens know these officers by name from seeing them at community events and just seeing them throughout the community. So when they’re suffering, we’re suffering,” Farmer previously told ABC10.

