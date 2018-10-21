If you are viewing this on the ABC10 app, click here for the multimedia.

Three people were safely pulled from a burning vehicle by a "good Samaritan" in Elk Grove early Sunday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a truck with three people inside traveling eastbound on Laguna Boulevard caught fire after losing control and hitting a tree.

A resident nearby the crash heard the collision and successfully got all three occupants out of the vehicle.

One of the occupants suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. All three were transported to the hospital.

