Three people were safely pulled from a burning vehicle by a "good Samaritan" in Elk Grove early Sunday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., a truck with three people inside traveling eastbound on Laguna Boulevard caught fire after losing control and hitting a tree.
A resident nearby the crash heard the collision and successfully got all three occupants out of the vehicle.
One of the occupants suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. All three were transported to the hospital.
