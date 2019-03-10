ELK GROVE, Calif. — Update: 11:18 a.m.

Officials have re-opened the roadway after a deadly crash on I-5.

The crash involved a Toyota Prius and big rig near Laguna Boulevard that had temporarily slowed down traffic through the Elk Grove area.

Original story:

A serious crash on I-5 near Elk Grove is now being called a fatality by CHP officials.

The crash involved a Toyota Prius and a big rig on northbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard. The crash reduced the roadway to one lane as officials investigated.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area and use Highway 99 in the meantime.

CHP has said the the #1 lane of I-5 will be blocked for about another hour.

