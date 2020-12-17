In-N-Out eyeing 2nd Elk Grove spot at Ridge Shopping Center

The plans are currently in the early stages.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One of the most popular California burger chains is eyeing to set up a second store in Elk Grove.

The Ridge, a bustling shopping center anchored by Costco, appears to have the attention of the higher-ups at In N’ Out Burger.

The chain already has a popular location by Bond Road and Stockton Boulevard, just east of Highway 99.

A new shop at the Ridge Shopping Center would leave roughly three miles of distance between the two stores.

“We are working on a prospective new restaurant site in Elk Grove at The Ridge Shopping Center and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there,” said Carl Arena, vice president of Real Estate and Development at In N’ Out.

Any burger lovers jonesing for some animal-style munchies will need to hit the brakes before making any lunch plans. It’s still early in the development process and the plans are still being reviewed by the city.

“Once we do begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us five to six months to build the restaurant and open for business,” Arena said. “However, there is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction.”

In short, there are plans for a new In-N-Out, but there’s no say on when exactly it’ll come around.

