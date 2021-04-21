Irene B. West, Elk Grove's first black teacher, died on April 21

Irene B. West Elementary, which was built in 2002, is named after her.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Irene B. West, the first black teacher in Elk Grove, has died at the age of 88. She is remembered by her children Clifton, Cornel, Cheryl and Cynthia as well as her grandchildren and extended family.

West moved to Elk Grove in the 1960s when her husband was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base. At the time, Elk Grove had virtually no black population. West became a teacher in 1962.

(The video above is from a 2020 interview with Irene B. West)

Born and raised in the south in the 1930s, you'd think the racial climate of America would make her fearful to go for a teaching job in a place where there were no other black people. But West didn't let that stop her.

She worked in the Elk Grove school district for 27 years. Making her way from teacher to principal at Cosumnes River and Franklin Schools all while raising four children.

Irene West Elementary, which was built in 2002, is named after her. Upon retiring, West would visit the school which has a picture from her first class on the wall of the front office.

West has previously said her dedication to her family and raising her four children with values was one of her greatest achievements. The Sacramento Observer named her Mother of the Year in 1963.

ABC10 spoke with West in 2020 for Black History Month. You can read more about her life and achievements by clicking here.

