SACRAMENTO, Calif. — James Rutter Middle School in Sacramento was on lockdown Monday afternoon after a student brought an airsoft gun to the campus, Elk Grove Unified School District officials said.

Law enforcement officials called for a lockdown around 1:40 p.m. after they got a report of a student with a handgun on campus, according to the district

The lockdown lasted for less than half an hour with officials lifting it at 2:05 p.m. once the student was found. District officials said the student had an airsoft gun.

The district said all students and staff are safe.

