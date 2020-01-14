SACRAMENTO, Calif. — James Rutter Middle School in Sacramento was on lockdown Monday afternoon after a student brought an airsoft gun to the campus, Elk Grove Unified School District officials said.
Law enforcement officials called for a lockdown around 1:40 p.m. after they got a report of a student with a handgun on campus, according to the district
The lockdown lasted for less than half an hour with officials lifting it at 2:05 p.m. once the student was found. District officials said the student had an airsoft gun.
The district said all students and staff are safe.
RELATED:
- ‘A spark can become a fire’ | Elk Grove teen masters more than 100 instruments
- How the city of Elk Grove got its name in California
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO: Tim Albright sworn in as Elk Grove chief of police