Juvenile taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in Elk Grove neighborhood

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cosumnes Fire Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A juvenile has been taken to the hospital with unknown injures after a fire broke out in an Elk Grove neighborhood, Cosumnes Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

The fire, which the department said was under control roughly an hour after it broke out, was located at a home along the 8500 block of Water Poppy Way in a residential neighborhood. Cosumnes Fire said that the cause is still under investigation, but a spokesperson for the department said some kind of electronic device may have been involved.

Everyone else in the home was able to get out safely. There is no word yet on the condition or extend of injuries for the juvenile.

There is no other information available at this time, but this story will updated once more details are known.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10