Kiki’s plan for mid-March opening at new Elk Grove site

The Elk Grove site will be the Sacramento-based restaurant's 12th location.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Kiki's Wings and Tenders will be rolling into Elk Grove, but instead of passing through with their food truck, they'll be setting up camp in town for good.

The eatery will be located near Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road, across the street from Bel Air and in the former home of BurgerIM. Orders are expected to be takeout only when they open.

Summer Gonzalez, Kiki's founder, said they're well known for their "Kiki's Fries", a bed of French fries topped with ranch, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, Mozzarella, and fresh fried chicken. As the namesake implies, you'll also find chicken wings, chicken sandwiches, wings, and even chicken and waffles.

If permit approvals go as expected, Gonzalez said the new Kiki's will open up in mid-March. While a crew for the opening has been hired, job seekers can stayed tuned to the Kiki's website for any new opportunities that come up.