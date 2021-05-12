Social media threat prompts investigation, police presence at Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove

The Elk Grove Unified School District says the threat was 'not credible' but there will be police at the school through Tuesday.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A social media threat sparked an Elk Grove Unified School District Safety and Security Division investigation and police presence at Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove.

On Monday morning the school district released a statement saying it was, "made aware of a possible threat being made to 'LCHS' on social media. Since LCHS are the letters for Laguna Creek High School, we are and have been making sure we respond appropriately."

The district says there will be a police presence on campus Monday and Tuesday.

The district says the threat was "not credible."

"In working together with local law enforcement, the local social media posting was traced and a person was identified and contacted. The threat has been deemed not credible by law enforcement," the EGUSD statement says.

Though the announcement from Elk Grove police say they are aware of the threat, officials did not specify the threat, or its relation to the high school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation, according to an Elk Grove Police Department post on Facebook Sunday night:

We are aware of the threats made on social media regarding Laguna Creek High School. The Elk Grove Unified School... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Sunday, December 5, 2021

