Elk Grove man arrested, accused of having explosives

61-year-old Robert Ziganto of Elk Grove was arrested for charges including possessing and manufacturing an explosive device.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having explosive devices.

According to a news release, 61-year-old Robert Ziganto was arrested for charges including possessing and manufacturing an explosive device. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.  

The Sacramento Police Department is still investigating several explosions in South Sacramento which damaged property. 

Anyone with information about explosions can call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

