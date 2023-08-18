Man hit, killed by car near Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was hit and killed at an intersection near the border of Elk Grove Friday.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. at Calvine Road & Cliffcrest Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the man was walking in the bike lane with traffic. A vehicle hit the pedestrian who died from his injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.