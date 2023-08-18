x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elk Grove

Man hit, killed by car near Elk Grove

Based on the initial investigation, the man was walking in the bike lane with traffic when he was hit.
Credit: KXTV

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was hit and killed at an intersection near the border of Elk Grove Friday.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. at Calvine Road & Cliffcrest Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the man was walking in the bike lane with traffic. A vehicle hit the pedestrian who died from his injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

CHP said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Migrants flown to Sacramento under false pretenses tell their story

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove celebrates one year anniversary

Before You Leave, Check This Out