Young man shot, killed in Berkeley identified as Cal student from Elk Grove

Police officials said a caller reported Smith was "lying on the ground bleeding," but they have not released a motive in the shooting or details on the suspect(s).

BERKELEY, Calif. — A young man who was fatally shot Monday night in Berkeley was identified as a 19-year-old University of California, Berkeley student from Elk Grove.

Seth Smith was walking near Dwight Way and Valley Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot and killed, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Police officials said a caller reported Smith was "lying on the ground bleeding," but they have not released a motive in the shooting or details on the suspect or suspects.

The police department announced a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspect(s).

"There may be individuals who have information about this crime and we are asking for the public's help," police officials said in a new release. "Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime."

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5741.

READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter