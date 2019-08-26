WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department have detained three individuals related to this investigation.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Lt. Dan Donelli said the Walnut Grove Police Department alerted the Walnut Grove Fire Department of a possible vegetation fire at Bailey Ranch, 14633 Isleton Road.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a shed on fire. However, not too far from the shed, fire department personnel found a man suffering from "severe burns."

“It appears that a crime was committed,” Donelli said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Just after 4 p.m., the sheriff's office told ABC10 the victim had died. Deputies have not said if the victim lived or worked on the ranch.

Not far from the shed, law enforcement found a white pickup truck parked off the road. It may “possibly be connected to a person or persons” from the first crime scene.

