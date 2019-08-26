WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is searching for the person who they say set a man on fire in Walnut Grove.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Dan Donelli said the Walnut Grove Police Department alerted the Walnut Grove Fire Department of a possible vegetation fire at Bailey Ranch, 14633 Isleton Road.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a shed on fire. However, not too far from the shed, fire department personnel found a man suffering from "severe burns."

“It appears that a crime was committed,” Donelli said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Deputies have not said if the victim lived or worked on the ranch.

There is also currently no suspect information. Investigators are still on the scene gathering evidence. Not far from the shed, law enforcement found a white pick-up truck parked off the road. It may “possibly be connected to a person or persons” from the first crime scene.

