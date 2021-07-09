Man shoots woman, then fatally shoots self in Elk Grove Friday morning

"This was an isolated incident and there is no one outstanding. There is no threat to the community," Elk Grove police tweeted.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after he first shot her, then fatally shot himself Friday morning in Elk Grove, according to authorities.

In a thread of tweets from the Elk Grove Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 9, at a home along the 10200 block of E. Taron Drive. A man and woman, who knew each other, were apparently arguing when the man pulled out a gun and first shot the woman, before turning it on himself.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, however the man died at the scene of the incident from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neither victim has yet been identified by the Elk Grove Police Department.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no one outstanding. There is no threat to the community," Elk Grove police tweeted.

