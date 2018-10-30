ELK GROVE, Calif. -- Elk Grove residents say someone mysteriously handed $100 bills at local businesses and homes over the weekend.

No one knows why they were gifted the cash or who did it, but one resident on Facebook commented that "they were a really nice couple in their fifties."

ABC10 went to several neighborhoods in the area searching for the recipients of the money, but no one knew anything about it or wanted to talk.

The cash was handed out seemingly at random, and the identities of the folks handing out the money remain a mystery.

