An Elk Grove mother was lucky to only sustain minor injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.

It happened in a neighborhood along Waterfield Drive. According to Elk Grove Police, the mother had just put her two kids inside the car when the suspected DUI driver, identified as 36-year-old Deborah Sant, struck her and kept driving.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash contacted police and managed to follow the vehicle. When police arrived they found Sant, still behind the wheel, just a few blocks away.

Sant was arrested on complaints of felony hit and run and driving under the influence.

At last update, authorities say the mother only suffered minor injuries and is doing well. Neither child was injured.

