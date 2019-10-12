ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Muslim student at an Elk Grove school was a victim of hate speech and a hateful act on campus, according to school officials.

The incident happened at Pleasant Grove High School after a school tutoring session on Dec. 4, according to an Elk Grove Unified School District press release. School officials reported the case to law enforcement, but would not describe what was done or said to the student.

The district did say, however, that the student was not physically harmed. The school also contacted the victim's family, according to the school district's statement.

Pleasant Grove officials said they established protocols for what the school would do to manage similar situations, including maintaining student and staff safety, educate and raise awareness toward acceptable behavior expectations at school and work with the community to support the educational efforts of multicultural and underrepresented groups.

The high school sent a letter to parents about the incident the same day, saying hate speech is not tolerated on any EGUSD campus.

"Such despicable and detestable acts and/or expressions of hate corrode every educational principle, philosophy and policy we are charged with upholding," the statement read.

Pleasant Grove High School officials said they are still investigating the incident.

