A new Costco store is opening in Elk Grove on Thursday, Sept. 27. The new location includes a 150,000+ square-foot warehouse and a gas station with space for 24 cars to fill up. The store is part of a wave of development planned along Elk Grove Blvd.

Elk Grove Costco Location

The store is located near the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road, one of the busiest intersections in the city. Elk Grove sent out a traffic advisory, warning people to plan for extra traffic in the area.

The city says Public Works and the Police Department will be watching traffic, and if needed, could adjust signal timing to reduce congestion.

Opening Event Hours:

Wednesday, Sept. 26: Preview from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27: Opening Day events begin at 7:15 a.m. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Regular Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Membership Details

$60 – Gold Star or Business Membership,

$120 –Gold Star or Business Executive Membership

All membership levels include a second household membership. The more expensive ‘Executive Membership’ includes a 2 percent reward on qualified purchases.

Future Development

As Costco opens, construction is underway all around the store in a new shopping center.

‘The Ridge’ will bring several big chains to Elk Grove, including Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings and Noah’s Bagels.

Confirmed restaurants and retail include:

Olive Garden

85°C Bakery

Buffalo Wild Wings

Café Rio

Farmer Boys

Great Clips

Halal Guys

Koja

Michaels

Noah’s Bagels

Pieology

Starbucks

Stanton Optical

Sleep First

Craig Burress, the Executive Vice President with CBRE in Roseville, said more retailers will be announced after Costco opens. He expects “The Ridge” businesses to open in the first-to-second quarter of 2019.

© 2018 KXTV