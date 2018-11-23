If viewing on the ABC10 app, click HERE to view multimedia

The 31st annual Dickens Street Faire will be returning to Elk Grove on Saturday as the Yule Tide season rolls in.

This event is held every first Saturday after Thanksgiving, providing a family friendly experience for the whole family.

If you’re looking to stop by, here’s what you need to know:

What is it?

The Dickens Street Faire is an event that brings together over 100 arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, and community groups. The scope of the event will fill Elk Grove Boulevard from 2nd Avenue to School Street for the street faire and for a Christmas Tree Lighting and parade.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After the street faire, a parade and Christmas tree lighting will be take place at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

A number of events ranging from a “Santa rescue at Elk Grove Lock and Safe” and the “Dickens’ of a Bed Race” to the Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade of Lights will be scheduled out throughout the day.

Where is it?

The street faire is in Elk Grove. It extends itself along Elk Grove Boulevard from 2nd Street to School Street. Food vendors will be located in Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad Road Street.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at Walnut Avenue and Grove Street, and the Holiday Parade of Lights will start at Elk Grove-Florin Road and Emerald Park Drive, turn onto Elk Grove Boulevard, and end at Walnut Avenue.

Who can go?

This event caters to the whole family.

“Oliver’s Alley” is a designated kids area with bounce houses and face painting. There will also be live music and costume character photos available in Old Town Plaza.

Kids will also be able to participate in “Tiny Tim’s Scavenger Hunt” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What vendors will be there?

According to Rebecca Gordon, spokesperson for the Dickens Street Faire, there are too many to list. 137 vendors have signed up for the event.

Per requests from guests, the majority of vendors this year will fall into the crafter and antique categories. However, there will also be some direct sales and commercial vendors taking part.

For food, you can look forward to Drewskis, Flavor Face, and La Mex Taqueria among others to be out there all day.

What kind of events will be going on?

There will be live entertainment on three stages, along with jugglers, a stilt walker, Victorian costumes, Christmas carolers, and a balloon twister that will be appearing at the street faire throughout the day.

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Santa rescue at Elk Grove Lock and Safe

12 p.m. - Photos with Santa

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - “Oliver’s Alley”

3 p.m. - Dickens’ of a Bed Race

6 p.m. – Holiday Parade of Lights

7:30 p.m.- Christmas Tree Lighting, free cookies and hot cocoa provided along with an opportunity to visit Santa.

Where do I park?

A map of parking in Old Town is available below and at this link:

Public parking available during the Dickens Street Faire

City of Elk Grove

Will there be traffic?

The event is expected to attract thousands, about 20,000 attended last year’s event. Whether you are attending the event or passing by, the City of Elk Grove has announced street closures for the event.

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard from 2nd Street to School Street: from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard from Elk Grove-Florin Road to School Street: from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Both directions of Elk Grove-Florin Road from Emerald Park Drive to Elk Grove Boulveard: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Stockton Boulevard and Waterman Road are suggested as alternative routes.

Rules to remember:

No alcohol allowed

Well-behaved and leashed pets are permitted

