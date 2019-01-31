ELK GROVE, Calif. — Food, music, and performances from Elk Grove's rich community of Asian cultures will be on display during its first-ever Lunar New Year Celebration.

The event comes together as a result of the city wanting to celebrate its diversity and communities. It also adds to the number of events that celebrate cultures in the city, which include the Festival of Lights and the August Multicultural Festival.

Interested in heading to the Elk Grove's Lunar New Year Celebration? Here's what you need to know:

When is it?

The Elk Grove Lunar New Celebration takes place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where is it?

The event is located at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation at 9040 High Tech Court in Elk Grove.

What will be there?

Different organizations will be setting up booths to highlight their respective cultures.

Here's who's confirmed for the event:

Iu-Mien Community Services

Vietnamese American Community of Sacramento (VACOS)

Organization of Chinese Americans

Korean American Women Organization

“It’s a pretty integrated and connected Elk Grove community," said Tido Hoang, VACOS President. "We have a strong Asian community here.”

Hoang's organization will be among those hosting booths at the event. At the VACOS booth, people can expect the traditional red envelopes, yellow flowers and other decorations, and traditional Vietnamese foods that are enjoyed during the Lunar New Year.

One of the foods Hoang highlighted was a Vietnamese rice cake, usually a sweet rice stuffed with mung bean sprouts and pork, that's often cooked while wrapped in banana leaves. It's a dish that he says can take hours to make.

There'll also be some Vietnamese cultural performances and cultural displays.

“Just like every community, ours is pretty integrated and excited about a cultural event that celebrates… anyone who appreciates and embraces diversity and culture," Hoang said. "It’s an awesome feature for Elk Grove to have something like that.”

The festival also serves as chance for people to see the nuanced ways other cultures celebrate the Lunar New Year.

One of those examples is with the Iu-Mien red egg. According to Fahm Saelee, program coordinator with Iu-Mien Community Services, the red egg is a part of their culture that has been passed down through history.

“The red eggs, this is something that is specific to our culture. It’s something we do during the Lunar New Year,” she added.

These eggs are chicken eggs that are dyed red and placed in a netting. They're given to family, friends, or neighbors as a symbol of good fortune, similar to the red envelope in the Vietnamese culture. During the celebration, they'll be handing these eggs out to the community.

“That’s something specific to our community and our people,” said Saelee.

Including the traditional red eggs, their booth will also be showing displays of cultural clothing and handing out their Lunar New Year treats.

What kind of entertainment will be there?

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a social hour for people to visit the booths and sample the different Lunar New Year treats. These treats can range from dried fruits, nuts, and cookies to other traditional items based on the culture.

Generally, the treats are not intended to replace a meal, so it's recommended that you eat before attending.

Around 7:15 p.m., there'll be a number of performances until the celebration ends at 9 p.m.

These performances include:

Honor Kung Fu Academy

Chinese Lion Dancers

Aihua Dance Troupe

Future Lao Generations

Traditional Vietnamese Dress Fashion Show

Diana's Music Group

Any advice for a first timer?

Saelee suggests that first timers come to the event with an open mind and engage in the cultures that'll be on display. She's personally excited to catch the performance from the Chinese Lion Dancers.

Hoang also encourages people to stop by the event enjoy what it has to offer.

“Smile and embrace the festivities, various foods," Hoang said. "You can see the diversity within a Chinese New Year Celebration, Vietnamese New Year Celebration, [or] Lunar New Year Celebration.”

