Neighborhood fights against proposed Elk Grove hospital

ELK GROVE, Calif. — In the quiet, Stone Lakes Community some neighbors say they are firmly against a new hospital being built in their backyard.

In an hours-long planning commission meeting Thursday night, neighbors fought against a proposed teaching hospital.

"It caught us off guard," said Kelvin Ho. "We're actually considering looking elsewhere to live. We're not, you know, happy with what could happen."

California North State University is proposing a 400-bed teaching hospital off Interstate 5 on West Taron Drive. The building would include a 150-unit dormitory, 3,400 parking spots, retail space and a Helistop for transfers.

Neighbors are against the new 11-story building, they say would tower over the community. Residents also worry about environmental concerns with Stone lake National wildlife refuge nearby and the potential traffic, noise and impact on the area's air quality.

Not everyone at the meeting was against the proposed hospital. Several people from medical, real estate and construction fields called into the meeting to voice their support of the project.

Project managers say that for the last two years, they have been working on a plan that will bring in needed high-quality medical care to the community, as well as $4 billion of economic output for the region. Managers continue to stand by that data even after it was disputed by a second opinion commissioned by the Stonelake Homeowner’s Association.



"CNU's commitment and intent is to heal and help," said Project Consultant Alan Warren.

Some changes proposed by the university include changing the helicopter flight path to the hospital to follow the American Bird Conservancy guidelines.

Two commissioners, Andrew Shuck and Tony Lin recused themselves. Shuck cited family members who live in the Stone Lake community, and Lin cited his work with an organization that receives substantial donations from CNU.

If the planning commission approves city staff recommendations, it will move forward to the city council for a recommendation.

