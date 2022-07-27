City Council to vote on Elk Grove affordable housing complex for homeless

The proposed Oak Rose Apartment project would bring 67 affordable housing units to an empty lot on Elk Grove Blvd.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove City Council is continuing discussions on an affordable housing complex for the unhoused.

The proposed Oak Rose Apartment project would bring 67 affordable housing units to an empty lot to 9252 Elk Grove Blvd, offering permanent supportive housing along with support services for homeless individuals.

"I don't feel like this is the appropriate place," said Brandy Belasco, owner of Blush Salon & Spa, which sits across from where the complex would be built if approved.

Similar sentiments have been echoed by many residents in the area along with business owners who are concerned about what the project would bring and attract to the area.

"Concerns raised as far as safety goes and because we're all women here and sometimes we're here late at night," said Belasco. "I do feel we would probably lose some customers just out of fear."

ABC10 spoke to Sarah Bontrager, Elk Grove's Housing and Public Services Program Manager, to get more context on the broader issue of homelessness in the city. At any given time, there's an estimated 100 to 150 homeless individuals in the city, according to Bontrager.

"One of the challenges in recent months has been that when folks have to leave their housing for whatever reason, it's really hard to find new housing. There's very low vacancy rates. There's not much affordable housing available," Bontrager said.

The city's planning commission already voted to deny the affordable housing project, but the developer has filed an appeal with Elk Grove City Council. Answers on whether the project will move forward or be rejected are expected to come from Wednesday's scheduled meeting.

"I do believe in helping the homeless. I have a heart for the homeless myself — but I do feel like we just need it in a different location, maybe more in an industrial area or somewhere where it's not so close to apartments or businesses," Belasco said.

