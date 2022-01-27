Elk Grove police plan vigil for fallen Officer Tyler Lenehan

The candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Elk Grove Police Department station, 8400 Laguna Palms Way.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department will hold a vigil for fallen Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Elk Grove Police Department station, 8400 Laguna Palms Way.

Officer Lenehan was killed on Friday, Jan. 21 in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99. Earlier this week, Jermaine Walton, who is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash, was charged with felony murder and felony hit and run with death or permanent serious injury. He did not enter a plea in his brief appearance. Walton is being held without bail. He is expected to be back in court on March 7.

The department also announced a date and time for Officer Lenehan's funeral service. The memorial will take place at Bayside Church in Roseville at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. The service is open to the public.

On Tuesday, a procession was held, taking Lenehan through Elk Grove one final time. Crowds lined up to pay their respects to Lenehan, his family and fellow officers. People ABC10 spoke to said they attended the procession as a way to say thank you for his years of service.

