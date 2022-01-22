Police announce memorial fund as community remembers fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan

The memorial fund, operated by the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union, will send proceeds directly to the family of Officer Lenehan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the community continues to mourn the day after an Elk Grove police officer was killed in a crash, officials have announced a memorial account now accepting donations to help the family of the fallen officer.

Friday morning, Elk Grove Police Department (EGPD) Officer Tyler Lenehan was in full uniform driving southbound into work on his department-issued motorcycle on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue when Jermaine Walton was driving the wrong way on the highway, ultimately colliding into Officer Lenehan's motorcycle, California Highway Patrol officers say.

Walton was arrested by the CHP and has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail with no bail on charges of murder, causing an accident resulting in injury, freeway wrong way driving and DUI causing injury.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Officer Lenehan, a six-year veteran of the force, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as officers from across the region gathered outside.

Saturday morning, the Elk Grove Police Department announced a memorial account has been created to help support Officer Lenehan's family. The account, titled "The Officer Ty Lenehan Memorial Fund", is operated through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union (CAHP) and is the only account accepting donations in this case, the Elk Grove Police Department says.

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so on the CAHP Credit Union website.

Reaction from the crash poured in from across the United States Friday into Saturday, with law enforcement agencies and public figures sending condolences and offering thoughts and prayers.

Friday night, crowds gathered in front of the headquarters of the Elk Grove Police Department for a vigil honoring and remembering the life of Officer Lenehan. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen spoke at the vigil saying, "our community is profoundly sad, we are heartbroken, we are devastated."

At the police department building, a memorial grows as members of the community place candles, flowers and flags near a flag pole.

Officer Lenehan's death marks the first in the line of duty death for the Elk Grove Police Department.

