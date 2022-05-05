Old Town Elk Grove Farmers Market returns after two-year hiatus

The seasonal market that closed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is back bringing local residents fresh produce every Sunday.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Old Town Elk Grove Farmers Market has made its post-pandemic return after a two-year hiatus.

This seasonal market had its grand re-opening May 1 and is hosted every Sunday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at 9615 Railroad Street in Elk Grove.

The market that closed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is back bringing local residents fresh produce, hot food, live music and family fun activities.

It also features a number of special events such as health and wellness workshops, arts and crafts fairs, chef demos, a “tomato taste off” and more.

The market was created by the Living Smart Foundation and is now accepting applications for vendors and volunteers who want to get involved.

The organization also hosts other farmer’s markets in the Sacramento region including Citrus Heights, Roseville, Folsom and Creekside.

Learn about items being sold at the market, becoming a vendor, the veterans program and more general information about the framers’ market from Living Smart Foundation.

