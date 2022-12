Electricity for SMUD customers in Elk Grove was expected to be restored by 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to SMUD's outage map, power was restored to 17,367 customers by 9:50 a.m. Officials have not said what caused the outage.

