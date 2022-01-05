From Saigon to Elk Grove, Tina Do brings flavors of Vietnamese Banh Mi with new shop

“I went to Sac State for Public Health and graduated in Public Health last year and ended up with a restaurant. It’s actually pretty funny.”

ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the owner Elk Grove's latest eatery, Paris Banh Mi was the right decision at the right time.

“Everybody (who) sees me is like, 'You’re too young for this.' You’re not going to have a second chance. You have to take it. Nobody gives you a chance; you have to be the one to take it,” said Tina Do, co-owner and operator of Paris Banh Mi.

Elk Grove's newest shop specializes in one of the most popular sandwiches in the world, the Vietnamese Banh Mi. It's made with a fresh baguette and authentic ingredients, typically meat, pickled vegetables, chilies and fresh cilantro.

There's only a handful of Paris Banh Mi shops across the country, with Do's being the only one in California. Do, who is originally from Saigon, is a first-generation American, first-time business owner and the first in her family to open a business in the United States.

“I chose to leave the country to choose my own future...," she said.

Those decisions brought Do to Sacramento State University, where she learned how to cook and ultimately fell in love with it.

“I went to Sac State for Public Health and gradated in Public Health last year and ended up with a restaurant. It’s actually pretty funny,” Do said.

She said in the end, this is what she wanted to do and that learning to cook served as her bridge into the food industry where she cut her teeth in the business.

“I just feel like, this is for me. I love bakery, I love baking stuff and then I really love how to bring the food to other people,” she said.

The dream took about $700,000 to make a reality, building the entirety of Paris Banh Mi from the ground up.

“I just want to bring some Vietnam and the French to the store, so everybody knows more about my country too,” she said.

While the shop specializes in Banh Mi, there's also fresh-made pastries, coffee and Boba tea.

Do and her crew have been operating under their soft opening for about a month. The grand opening is planned for May 8, but her experience so far has her eager for what's ahead.

"I don't think it was going to be that busy. I don’t think a lot of people were going to love us, and then I’m really happy to see that actually I have more motivation to wake up in the morning," Do said.

