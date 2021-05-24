Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Elk Grove

Witnesses told police the railroad crossing arms were down, the lights were illuminated, and the Union Pacific train sounded its horn ahead of the crash.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police in Elk Grove are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train, early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. near Elk Grove Boulevard just north of Railroad Street. Investigators say the victim, only identified as a male pedestrian, was walking on the north side of Elk Grove Boulevard at the time of the collision.

Witnesses told police the railroad crossing arms were down, the lights were illuminated, and the Union Pacific train sounded its horn ahead of the crash. Police said the train hit its brakes but was unable to stop in time as the man walked across the tracks and into its path.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Elk Grove Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Bureau at 916-478-8147.

EGPD Press Release - Police Investigate Fatal Collision https://t.co/rVigrTDu5A pic.twitter.com/TXhh0M8P1A — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 24, 2021

Read more from ABC10