Elk Grove police capture, arrest barricaded man following 12-hour standoff | update

Elk Grove police said in a tweet the suspect was seen in backyards near the home he was barricaded in.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Update

Elk Grove police have ended a 12-hour standoff after finding the suspect in yard not far from where he was holed up.

In a tweet from Elk Grove Police Department, while SWAT teams were searching the home, police received calls of a man going through backyards near Ammolite Way.

A resident in the area told police they noticed a suspicious man walking between cars as they left the neighborhood. The man was found and taken into custody shortly after police received those calls.

Original story

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking people to stay inside after a person barricaded themselves in a home in Elk Grove on Wednesday night.

Police said the person barricaded themselves in the area of Ammolite and Tusk Ways around 10:30 p.m.

Throughout the night, police said they have tried to speak with the suspect and have him surrender peacefully. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the person is still barricaded in the home.

Police suggest those who need to leave their homes for school or work should travel eastbound toward Glacial Way and Willard Parkway.

Police said the suspect came to Elk Grove after being chased from Sacramento by another agency. An air unit followed the suspect into the Ammolite Way area where police said the suspect was seen running into a house.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home.

Police did not say why people nearby should shelter in place, and did not release identity of the suspect.

We have made numerous attempts to establish communication with no response. SWAT is on scene. We are asking those that live on Ammolite to continue to stay inside. We will keep you updated. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 2, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9