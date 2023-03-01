3 plead guilty to fighting 12-year-olds after school in Elk Grove

Sacramento County District Attorney's officials say one of the adult attackers faces more than 8 years in state prison for assaulting child.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three adults seen in a video shared to social media assaulting multiple children were convicted Thursday on child abuse charges.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, the three women and a 13-year-old suspect waited for a 12-year-old girl to leave school in Elk Grove before attacking her as she walked home. The video was shared to social media on Feb. 9, 2022.

According to Elk Grove police, "When a friend, who was with the child being attacked, tried to intervene, he was struck with a stick by a woman who was with the group assaulting the child."

Officials say then-30-year-old Keynisha Mitchell punched the girl in the face 15 times before kicking and stomping her head multiple times.

Robin Morris and Demetria Fowler were convicted of assaulting another 12-year-old student filming the assault by throwing things at him, pushing him into traffic and hitting him.

Morris is the grandmother of the 13-year-old suspect, while Mitchell is the aunt.

Mitchell also reportedly assaulted two other adults later that evening, pointing a gun at one of the female victim's face while threatening to kill her.

The district attorney's office says she will be sentenced to 8 years and 4 months in California state prison.

Morris and Fowler will serve local jail time and be placed on formal probation for 4 years.